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Lena Olin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lena Olin
Lena Olin
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Lena Olin
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
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