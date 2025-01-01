Menu
Awards and nominations of Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling
Awards and nominations of Taylor Schilling
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
