Kinoafisha Persons Taylor Schilling Awards

Awards and nominations of Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling
Awards and nominations of Taylor Schilling
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
