Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Kevin Connolly Awards

Awards and nominations of Kevin Connolly

Kevin Connolly
Awards and nominations of Kevin Connolly
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2019 Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Director
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more