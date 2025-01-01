Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Cimino
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Cimino
Michael Cimino
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Cimino
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1981
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Director
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012
Persol Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree