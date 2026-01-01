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Kinoafisha
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Melvyn Douglas
Awards
Awards and nominations of Melvyn Douglas
Melvyn Douglas
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Melvyn Douglas
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
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