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Kinoafisha Persons Melvyn Douglas Awards

Awards and nominations of Melvyn Douglas

Melvyn Douglas
Awards and nominations of Melvyn Douglas
Academy Awards, USA 1980 Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1964 Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966 Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
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