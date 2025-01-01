Menu
Marcia Gay Harden
Awards
Marcia Gay Harden
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marcia Gay Harden
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
