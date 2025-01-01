Menu
Christopher Miller
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher Miller
Christopher Miller
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher Miller
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
