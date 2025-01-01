Menu
Awards and nominations of Christopher Miller

Christopher Miller
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Kids Vote - Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
