Juliette Lewis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Juliette Lewis
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1994
Special Mention
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
