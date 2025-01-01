Menu
William Holden
Awards and nominations of William Holden
Awards and nominations of William Holden
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Winner
