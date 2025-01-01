Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons William Holden Awards

Awards and nominations of William Holden

William Holden
Awards and nominations of William Holden
Academy Awards, USA 1954 Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1977 Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1951 Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974 Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1978 BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957 BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954 Venice Film Festival 1954
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more