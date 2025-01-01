Menu
Tony Curtis
Awards and nominations of Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Awards and nominations of Tony Curtis
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
