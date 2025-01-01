Menu
Kinoafisha Persons David O. Russell Awards

Awards and nominations of David O. Russell

David O. Russell
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 1994 Sundance Film Festival 1994
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012 Toronto International Film Festival 2012
People's Choice Award
Winner
