David O. Russell
Awards
Awards and nominations of David O. Russell
David O. Russell
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of David O. Russell
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 1994
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012
People's Choice Award
Winner
