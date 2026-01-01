Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Dominic Monaghan Awards

Awards and nominations of Dominic Monaghan

Dominic Monaghan
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
