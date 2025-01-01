Menu
Harvey Keitel
Awards and nominations of Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Awards and nominations of Harvey Keitel
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2002
Stanislavsky Prize
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1995
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
