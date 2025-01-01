Menu
Tyler Perry
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tyler Perry
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Governor's Award
Winner
Governor's Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2019
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Breakthrough Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
