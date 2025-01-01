Menu
Awards and nominations of Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Governor's Award
Winner
Governor's Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020 Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2019 Razzie Awards 2019
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013 Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Breakthrough Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
