Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leelee Sobieski
Awards
Awards and nominations of Leelee Sobieski
Leelee Sobieski
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Leelee Sobieski
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree