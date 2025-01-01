Menu
Awards and nominations of Leelee Sobieski

Leelee Sobieski
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009 Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
