Mark Mylod
Mark Mylod
Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.9
Game of Thrones
(2011)
8.3
Entourage
(2004)
8.3
The Last of Us
(2023)
Filmography
10
Director
14
8.3
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror
2023, USA
7.6
The Menu
The Menu
Comedy, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Amazing Stories
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7.8
Succession
Drama, Family
2018, USA
7.6
Backstrom
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2015, USA
7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
7.7
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2011, USA
7.8
Shameless
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2011, USA
8.9
Game of Thrones
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2011, USA
6.3
What's Your Number?
What's Your Number?
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
United States of Tara
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2009, USA
6
The Big White
The Big White
Drama, Comedy
2005, Germany / Canada / New Zealand / USA
8.3
Entourage
Drama, Comedy
2004, USA
6.8
Ali G Indahouse
Ali G Indahouse
Comedy
2002, France / Germany / Great Britain
News about Mark Mylod’s private life
HBO's Harry Potter: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Series
