Mark Mylod
Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 8.9
Game of Thrones (2011)
Entourage 8.3
Entourage (2004)
The Last of Us 8.3
The Last of Us (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last of Us 8.3
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror 2023, USA
The Menu 7.6
The Menu The Menu
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
Amazing Stories 6.5
Amazing Stories
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Succession 7.8
Succession
Drama, Family 2018, USA
Backstrom 7.6
Backstrom
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2015, USA
The Affair 7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
Once Upon a Time 7.7
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
Shameless 7.8
Shameless
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2011, USA
Game of Thrones 8.9
Game of Thrones
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2011, USA
What's Your Number? 6.3
What's Your Number? What's Your Number?
Comedy 2011, USA
United States of Tara 7.9
United States of Tara
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2009, USA
The Big White 6
The Big White The Big White
Drama, Comedy 2005, Germany / Canada / New Zealand / USA
Entourage 8.3
Entourage
Drama, Comedy 2004, USA
Ali G Indahouse 6.8
Ali G Indahouse Ali G Indahouse
Comedy 2002, France / Germany / Great Britain
News about Mark Mylod's private life
