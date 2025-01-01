Menu
Hope Davis
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
