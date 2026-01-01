Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Taylor Swift Awards

Awards and nominations of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Awards and nominations of Taylor Swift
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program
Winner
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Song
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Kiss
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more