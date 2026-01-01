Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Taylor Swift
Awards
Awards and nominations of Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Taylor Swift
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program
Winner
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Song
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Kiss
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree