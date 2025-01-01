Menu
Awards and nominations of Jean Dujardin

Jean Dujardin
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
