Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jean Dujardin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean Dujardin
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree