Kinoafisha
Persons
Peter Finch
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Finch
Peter Finch
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Finch
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1962
Best British Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best British Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1957
Best British Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best British Actor
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1961
Best Actor
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1961
Best Actor
Winner
