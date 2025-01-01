Menu
Sam Shepard
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
