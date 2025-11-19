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Poster of Champagne Problems
6.0
Champagne Problems - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Champagne Problems
6.0

Champagne Problems

, 2025
Champagne Problems
USA, France / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Champagne Problems
6.0
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Champagne Problems - Trailer
Champagne Problems  Trailer

Synopsis

An ambitious executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a world-renowned champagne brand before Christmas. But her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian — who turns out to be the founder’s son.

Cast

Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly
Sydney Price
Flula Borg
Flula Borg
Otto Moller
Xavier Samuel
Xavier Samuel
Ryan Garner
Thibault de Montalembert
Thibault de Montalembert
Hugo Cassell
Astrid Whetnall
Brigitte Laurent
Mitchell Mullen
Marvin Roth
Tom Wozniczka
Henri Cassell
Sean Amsing
Roberto Salazar
Maeve Courtier-Lilley
Skyler Price
Joël Cudennec
Philippe
Director Mark Steven Johnson
Writer Mark Steven Johnson
Composer Ryan Shore
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 19 November 2025
World premiere 19 November 2025
Production Grumpy Entertainment, Off Camera Entertainment
Also known as
Champagne Problems, El encanto del champán, Borbulhas de Amor, Karácsonyi pezsgés, Rắc Rối Sâm Panh, Şampanya Yüzünden, Szampańskie święta, Проблемы с шампанским, Труднощі із шампанським, 香槟情缘, 香檳情緣, Шампанские проблемы

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 23 November 2025

Film Trailers

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Champagne Problems - Trailer
Champagne Problems Trailer
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