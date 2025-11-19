An ambitious executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a world-renowned champagne brand before Christmas. But her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian — who turns out to be the founder’s son.
ProductionGrumpy Entertainment, Off Camera Entertainment
Also known as
Champagne Problems, El encanto del champán, Borbulhas de Amor, Karácsonyi pezsgés, Rắc Rối Sâm Panh, Şampanya Yüzünden, Szampańskie święta, Проблемы с шампанским, Труднощі із шампанським, 香槟情缘, 香檳情緣, Шампанские проблемы