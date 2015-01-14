The American fantasy series "Man Seeking Woman" tells the story of a man named Josh who has recently broken up with his beloved. After some time, tired of being alone, the protagonist decides to find a woman for a romantic relationship. On his journey to personal happiness, he faces numerous challenges. Josh goes on a date with an ugly troll, experiences a real hell, and embarks on an exciting journey into the past. However, these difficulties will not make the hero give up on his dream of true love.

