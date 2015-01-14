Menu
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Man Seeking Woman

Man Seeking Woman (2015 - 2017)

Man Seeking Woman 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel FXX
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The American fantasy series "Man Seeking Woman" tells the story of a man named Josh who has recently broken up with his beloved. After some time, tired of being alone, the protagonist decides to find a woman for a romantic relationship. On his journey to personal happiness, he faces numerous challenges. Josh goes on a date with an ugly troll, experiences a real hell, and embarks on an exciting journey into the past. However, these difficulties will not make the hero give up on his dream of true love.
Creator
Simon Rich
Simon Rich
Jay Baruchel
Jay Baruchel Josh Greenberg
Katie Findlay
Katie Findlay Lucy
Maya Erskine
Maya Erskine Maggie
Eric André
Eric André Mike
Brittney Lower Liz Greenberg
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.1
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Man Seeking Woman - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
Man Seeking Woman - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
Man Seeking Woman - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 10 episodes
 
