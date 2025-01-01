Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Stellan Skarsgard Awards

Awards and nominations of Stellan Skarsgard

Stellan Skarsgard
Awards and nominations of Stellan Skarsgard
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1982 Berlin International Film Festival 1982
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more