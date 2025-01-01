Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Tom Hardy Awards

Awards and nominations of Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Rising Star Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Breakthrough Male Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Male Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Male Performance
Winner
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Fight
Nominee
