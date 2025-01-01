Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jean-Paul Belmondo Awards

Awards and nominations of Jean-Paul Belmondo

Jean-Paul Belmondo
Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1967 BAFTA Awards 1967
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963 BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2016 Venice Film Festival 2016
Career Golden Lion
Winner
