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Kinoafisha Persons Rowan Atkinson Awards

Awards and nominations of Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson
Awards and nominations of Rowan Atkinson
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
 Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
 Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
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