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Rowan Atkinson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rowan Atkinson
Rowan Atkinson
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Rowan Atkinson
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
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