Kinoafisha Persons Joan Cusack Awards

Awards and nominations of Joan Cusack

Joan Cusack
Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
