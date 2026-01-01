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Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Lenny Kravitz
Kinoafisha Persons Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Date of Birth
26 May 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Composer, Actor
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

American Symphony 7.7
American Symphony (2023)
Better Things 7.6
Better Things (2016)
The Hunger Games 7.3
The Hunger Games (2012)

Filmography

The Trainer 6.1
The Trainer The Trainer
Comedy, Crime 2024, USA
Shotgun Wedding 6.6
Shotgun Wedding Shotgun Wedding
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
Watch trailer
American Symphony 7.7
American Symphony American Symphony
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Better Things 7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family 2016, USA
Lee Daniels' The Butler 7.2
Lee Daniels' The Butler The Butler
Biography, Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Hunger Games 7.3
The Hunger Games The Hunger Games
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Precious 7.1
Precious Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Zoolander 6.8
Zoolander Zoolander
Comedy 2001, USA / Australia / Germany
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