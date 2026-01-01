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Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz
Date of Birth
26 May 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Composer, Actor
Place of Birth
New York, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
American Symphony
(2023)
7.6
Better Things
(2016)
7.3
The Hunger Games
(2012)
Filmography
6.1
The Trainer
The Trainer
Comedy, Crime
2024, USA
6.6
Shotgun Wedding
Shotgun Wedding
Action, Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
American Symphony
American Symphony
Biography, Documentary, Music
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family
2016, USA
7.2
Lee Daniels' The Butler
The Butler
Biography, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Precious
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Zoolander
Zoolander
Comedy
2001, USA / Australia / Germany
Watch trailer
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