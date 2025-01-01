Menu
Elle Fanning
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elle Fanning
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
