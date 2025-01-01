Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Christoph Waltz Awards

Awards and nominations of Christoph Waltz

Christoph Waltz
Awards and nominations of Christoph Waltz
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more