Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Christoph Waltz
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christoph Waltz
Christoph Waltz
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christoph Waltz
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree