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Amy Ryan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Amy Ryan
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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