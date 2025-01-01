Menu
M. Night Shyamalan
Awards
Awards and nominations of M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Winner
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
