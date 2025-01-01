Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Mandy Moore Awards

Awards and nominations of Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Breakthrough Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
