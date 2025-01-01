Menu
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
