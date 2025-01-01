Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ashley Judd Awards

Awards and nominations of Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd
Awards and nominations of Ashley Judd
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Female Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more