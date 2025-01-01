Menu
Ashley Judd
Awards and nominations of Ashley Judd
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ashley Judd
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Female Performance
Nominee
