Michael Shannon Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon
Awards and nominations of Michael Shannon
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
