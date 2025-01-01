Menu
Michael Shannon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Awards and nominations of Michael Shannon
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
