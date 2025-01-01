Menu
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Jason Leigh
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Villain
Winner
