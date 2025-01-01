Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Bean Awards

Sean Bean
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
