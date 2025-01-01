Menu
Sean Bean
Awards and nominations of Sean Bean
Sean Bean
BAFTA Awards 2022
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
