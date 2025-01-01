Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Neve Campbell
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Female Performance
Nominee
