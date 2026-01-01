Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Tim Allen Awards

Awards and nominations of Tim Allen

Tim Allen
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007 Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
