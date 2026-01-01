Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tim Allen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tim Allen
Tim Allen
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tim Allen
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree