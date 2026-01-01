Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ray Liotta
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ray Liotta
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
