Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ray Liotta Awards

Awards and nominations of Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta
Awards and nominations of Ray Liotta
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more