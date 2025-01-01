Menu
Russian
Christopher Lee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Academy Fellowship
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
