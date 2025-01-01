Menu
Christopher Lee
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Academy Fellowship
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
