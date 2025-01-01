Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Robbie Coltrane Awards

Awards and nominations of Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actor
Nominee
