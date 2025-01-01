Menu
Robbie Coltrane
Awards
Robbie Coltrane
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robbie Coltrane
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actor
Nominee
