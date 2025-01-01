Menu
Awards and nominations of Emma Watson

Emma Watson
Awards and nominations of Emma Watson
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
