Emma Watson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emma Watson
Emma Watson
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Emma Watson
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
