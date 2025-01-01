Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Logan Lerman Awards

Awards and nominations of Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman
Awards and nominations of Logan Lerman
Cannes Film Festival 2014 Cannes Film Festival 2014
Male Revelation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more