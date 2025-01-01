Menu
Awards
Logan Lerman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Logan Lerman
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Male Revelation
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
