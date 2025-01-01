Menu
John Leguizamo
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
