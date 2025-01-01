Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chris Evans
Awards and nominations of Chris Evans
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
