Kinoafisha Persons Chris Evans Awards

Awards and nominations of Chris Evans

Chris Evans
Razzie Awards 2024 Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Hero
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
