Kinoafisha Persons Marlon Wayans Awards

Awards and nominations of Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans
Razzie Awards 2007 Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Kiss
Nominee
