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Kinoafisha Persons Rachel McAdams Awards

Awards and nominations of Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams
Awards and nominations of Rachel McAdams
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Breakthrough Female
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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