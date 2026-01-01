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Kinoafisha
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Rachel McAdams
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Rachel McAdams
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Breakthrough Female
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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